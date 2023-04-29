Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Decreases By 20.7%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Bombardier Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. 25,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

