Short Interest in Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Rises By 80.0%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Price Performance

BTEAF stock remained flat at $16.22 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Bénéteau has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

About Bénéteau

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.