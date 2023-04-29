Short Interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expands By 24.0%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 17th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

