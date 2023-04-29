Short Interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expands By 24.0%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.85.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 17th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.