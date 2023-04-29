Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Decreases By 19.9%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Astrotech Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ASTC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 2,149.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

