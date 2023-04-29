Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Expands By 46.5%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

About Aprea Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.97. 7,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,960. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

