Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Rises By 161.6%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a growth of 161.6% from the March 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Up 3.8 %

Antelope Enterprise stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 77,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,695. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

