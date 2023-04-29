Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Rises By 161.6%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a growth of 161.6% from the March 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Antelope Enterprise Stock Up 3.8 %
Antelope Enterprise stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 77,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,695. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.39.
About Antelope Enterprise
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antelope Enterprise (AEHL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.