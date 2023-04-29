Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Rises By 56.6%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,900 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the March 31st total of 238,100 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Agrify

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Agrify during the first quarter worth $101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agrify by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agrify by 57.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Agrify by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC raised its holdings in Agrify by 150.0% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

Agrify Price Performance

Shares of AGFY remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,621,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Agrify has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

