Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Major Shareholder Buys $45,630.20 in Stock

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 41,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $45,630.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,911,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,840.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Maruthi Jd Venkata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 102 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $127.50.

On Monday, April 3rd, Maruthi Jd Venkata bought 9,528 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,385.52.

On Friday, March 31st, Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 27,962 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $31,317.44.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Maruthi Jd Venkata bought 34,508 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,754.68.

On Monday, March 27th, Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 270 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $388.80.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 42,423 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $69,149.49.

On Friday, April 14th, Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 57,423 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $75,224.13.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 869 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $1,251.36.

Shift Technologies Price Performance

SFT opened at $1.44 on Friday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $24.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 854,079 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 147,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 347,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

