Shentu Achieves Market Cap of $71.02 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002665 BTC on popular exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $71.02 million and $2.37 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shentu has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shentu Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 91,171,865 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

