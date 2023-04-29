Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,706 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 554,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.08. 3,474,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,483. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

