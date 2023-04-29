Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,770 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. 24,806,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,345,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

