Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,838 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

