Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 12,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharecare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 818,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,180. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.27. Sharecare has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sharecare by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 204,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 9.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

