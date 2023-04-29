Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Down 22.9% in April

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sentage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.23% of Sentage as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Sentage Stock Performance

SNTG stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 661,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. Sentage has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

