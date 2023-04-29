Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0002

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 85.3% against the dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $56,055.82 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00027382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,303.48 or 0.99941656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0002692 USD and is up 18.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $77,139.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.