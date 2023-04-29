Secret Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $19.33 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $19.33 million and $12,842.07 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00144578 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00063848 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00040047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003391 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00638687 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,832.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

