Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,554. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

