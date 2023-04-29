Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 2.8% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.9 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,622,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,745. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

