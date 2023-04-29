Schibsted ASA Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
Shares of SBSNY stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
