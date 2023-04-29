Sapphire Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,759.67 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $37.65 million and $1,759.67 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.67 or 0.06500804 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00060018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00040043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00022319 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,288,899,813 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

