Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $293.00

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CIGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CI. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised The Cigna Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $253.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.