Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $293.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CI. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised The Cigna Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $253.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

