Samson Rock Capital LLP Acquires New Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Axon Enterprise makes up approximately 0.9% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.36.

Shares of AXON opened at $210.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,290 shares of company stock worth $22,547,905 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

