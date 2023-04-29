SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0378

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, SALT has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $15,904.43 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00027444 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019298 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018208 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,203.69 or 0.99984285 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03793324 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $15,703.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.