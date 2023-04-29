Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAL opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $135.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 384,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

