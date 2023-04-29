Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 19.9% in April

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Safran Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,302. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04.

Get Safran alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.