Safe 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $9.42 or 0.00032310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $196.36 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00143258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00064367 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00040072 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003408 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.65288562 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

