RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Price Performance

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

RPT Realty Company Profile



RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

