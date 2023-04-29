Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $54.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 439.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $44.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 320.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,978,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,342,000 after purchasing an additional 460,938 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 15.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 705,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.