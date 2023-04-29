Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $84.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.59.

NYSE:THC opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

