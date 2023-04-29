Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.96-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.10-$16.30 EPS.
Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
ROP stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.78. The company had a trading volume of 560,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.13. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $481.65.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $494.58.
In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $213,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.
