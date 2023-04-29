Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $540.00 at Truist Financial

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROPGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROP. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $494.58.

NYSE ROP opened at $454.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $481.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.18 and its 200-day moving average is $427.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

