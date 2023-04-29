Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.10-$16.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.10-16.30 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.78. The company had a trading volume of 560,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $481.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.18 and its 200-day moving average is $427.13.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $494.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.