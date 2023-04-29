Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.15 million.

Rogers Trading Up 3.4 %

Rogers stock traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.95. 305,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.63. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $273.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average is $146.50.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Rogers had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $223.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Rogers will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,380,000 after acquiring an additional 163,307 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,009,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,218,000 after acquiring an additional 96,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 342.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 92,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 71,947 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

