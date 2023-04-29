Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY23 guidance to $11.50-$12.20 EPS.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.41. 849,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.69. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.88.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

