Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY23 guidance to $11.50-$12.20 EPS.
Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.41. 849,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.69. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36.
Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.88.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.