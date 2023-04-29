Robert W. Baird Boosts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $145.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FISV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.25.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 29.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,159,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,077,000 after buying an additional 100,410 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 75.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.