Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 41,917 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,917 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $31,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,640. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

