Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,270 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Nasdaq worth $44,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after buying an additional 25,806,315 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after buying an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after buying an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after buying an additional 9,918,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after buying an additional 4,050,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.
A number of analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.
In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
