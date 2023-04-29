Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 568,972 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,209,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,972 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.61% of Dropbox worth $49,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,100,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 699,206 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 575,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dropbox by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,000,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after buying an additional 453,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $41,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 662,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,073 shares of company stock valued at $11,519,560 in the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.9 %

Dropbox stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

