Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 28,722 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $46,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $361.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

