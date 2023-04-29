Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,243 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

