REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of REX American Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 75,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,099. The company has a market capitalization of $491.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About REX American Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REX. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

