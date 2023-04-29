REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
REX American Resources Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of REX American Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 75,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,099. The company has a market capitalization of $491.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $36.31.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of REX American Resources
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REX American Resources (REX)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.