Reviewing TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) & Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -15.11% -57.97% -23.79% TeraWulf -603.95% -75.10% -28.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Innodata and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given TeraWulf’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Innodata.

Innodata has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innodata and TeraWulf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $79.00 million 2.30 -$11.94 million ($0.43) -15.40 TeraWulf $15.03 million 22.06 -$90.79 million N/A N/A

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Summary

Innodata beats TeraWulf on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc. is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The company was founded by Todd H. Solomon in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, NJ.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded by Paul Prager and Nazar Khan on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

