Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Trading Up 6.9%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It provides franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function.

