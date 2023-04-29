Request Price Down 1.9% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $93.99 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019310 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018231 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,176.40 or 1.00029946 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09287735 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $825,581.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

