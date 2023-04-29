Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Update

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Republic Services Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.62. 2,154,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.26. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Truist Financial began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Republic Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Republic Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

