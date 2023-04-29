Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Update

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Republic Services Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.62. 2,154,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.26. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Republic Services Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Truist Financial began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.
Insider Transactions at Republic Services
In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Republic Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Republic Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.
