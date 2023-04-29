Reliant Wealth Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 125,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

