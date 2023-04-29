Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $56.42

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.42 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 54.65 ($0.68). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.69), with a volume of 752,147 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £286.24 million, a P/E ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,833.33%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

