Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Health Properties Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of RHE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 3,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734. Regional Health Properties has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. It operates through the Real Estate Services segment and the Healthcare Services segment. The company was founded by David A.

