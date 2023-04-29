Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,041 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $130,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

REGN opened at $801.79 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $788.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $755.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,055 shares of company stock worth $26,383,995. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

