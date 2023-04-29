Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

REED stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 12,036.32% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. Analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

